Russia continues military exercises in the Kaliningrad region, which were announced in the region after Lithuania's decision to restrict the railway and road transit of goods from Russia from and to the region.

According to the Russian propaganda agency RBC, the Russian military began practicing parachute jumps.

It is reported that at this stage of the Russian military exercises, the marines and special forces of the Baltic Fleet of the Russian Federation are taking exercises.

"Airborne landing is carried out by servicemen in full combat equipment from Mi-8 naval aviation transport and combat helicopters," it was reported.

It is noted that the exercises of Russian paratroopers will last about a week.

Recall, on Monday, June 20, Russia began military exercises in the Kaliningrad region. About a thousand servicemen and more than 100 pieces of equipment take part in them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 8, a bill was registered in the State Duma of the Russian Federation, which Russian MPs proposed to cancel the recognition of Lithuanian independence.

Against this background, Lithuania announced the restriction of transit of about half of goods to the Kaliningrad region by rail. And a few days later, the country's authorities also limited the road transit of goods to the Russian region.

We also wrote that the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev threatened Lithuania with consequences for restricting the transit of goods to the Kaliningrad region,

According to him, Russia's retaliatory measures will "seriously" affect the inhabitants of Lithuania.

In addition, on Wednesday, June 22, neighboring Estonia said that the Russian military conducting the exercises imitate missile attacks on Estonian territory.