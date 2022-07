Finland Proposes To Create NATO Base On Border With Russia

The authorities of the Finnish city of Lappeenranta on the border with Russia are considering the possibility of creating a NATO base in their city after Finland joins the Alliance.

This writes European Pravda with reference to Yle.

"There were proposals, for example, for an airport. It is available if the Defense Forces want it," Mayor Kimmo Jarva said.

At the same time, according to him, Lappeenranta has not yet discussed with the Defense Forces what investments a possible membership in NATO will bring.

Jarva noted that the promotion of the Finnish application for membership in NATO gives hope to South Karelia. He mentioned security and confidence for business.

Jarva also expressed hope that someday Russians will be able to visit the region again. In his opinion, NATO membership does not affect the travel of ordinary people.

The city of Lappeenranta is located about 25 km from the Russian border.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 18, Finland and Sweden officially applied for NATO membership at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

Besides, Kuleba currently sees no prerequisites for changing NATO's position and actions regarding Ukraine's membership.