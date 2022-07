Ukrainian Refugees In Poland Will Stop Receiving Aid. Who Will Keep Payments

From Friday, July 1, Ukrainian refugees in Poland will no longer receive assistance in the amount of PLN 40 per day. This was stated by the deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland and the Government Commissioner for refugees Pawel Szefernaker, Rzeczpospolita reports.

Szefernaker noted that for some Ukrainian refugees there will be exceptions and payments will be extended.

"We are convinced that many people in Poland are capable of becoming independent and adapting," he said.

According to him, payments will be extended to people with disabilities, pregnant women and large families.

"We pay out huge social assistance - from PLN 300 for each to PLN 500 for each child and other persons in need of social payments. We also see that many Ukrainians are looking for work and finding it. We want to encourage others to be active. Four months of full protection is, in our opinion, enough time to adapt in the country," Szefernaker said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, assistance to Ukrainian refugees in Europe is being cut.

Also, Ukrainians in Poland can be deprived of social assistance and even fined.