Belarusian Intelligence Head Claims U.S. And NATO Preparing For War With Russia And Belarus

Ruslan Kosygin, head of the main intelligence directorate of the Armed Forces of Belarus, said that the Western countries are waging a coordinated hybrid war against Russia and Belarus, which is allegedly gradually shifting towards a full-scale armed clash.

The BelTA agency quoted the words of the Belarusian military official.

According to him, the situation of tough confrontation between the so-called "collective West" and Russia is developing around Belarus. At the same time, Belarus, which is an ally of the Russian Federation, allegedly found itself in the epicenter of the events.

Kosygin added that the goal of the United States is very clear - provoking destructive processes within Belarus and Russia in order to change leadership and turn countries into a "raw material appendage" of the West.

"There is no doubt: against the Union State (the so-called union of Russia and Belarus - ed.) there is a coordinated hybrid war, in which the emphasis is progressively shifting towards force scenarios," he said.

Kosygin also said that now in Washington and Brussels they allegedly understand that the traditional methods of hybrid war against the Russian Federation and Belarus are not bringing results. Therefore, Western countries are allegedly preparing for an armed clash with both countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, July 3, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko said that his country supported and will continue to support Russia in its military confrontation against Ukraine.

And on Saturday, July 2, the self-proclaimed Belarusian leader complained that Ukraine was allegedly trying to drag Belarus into the war that Russia had unleashed against it.