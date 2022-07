General Staff does not record formation of combat groups in Belarus for offensive on Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not record the formation of combat groups in Belarus for an offensive into Ukraine.

The General Staff has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, the situation has not changed significantly. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups on the territory of the Republic of Belarus have been found," the General Staff said.

In the Siversk direction, the aggressor fired at the positions of the AFU in the areas of the settlements of Zaliznyi Mist, Shalyhyne, and Esman.

The enemy is improving the engineering equipment at its advanced positions in the border areas.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Aleksandr Lukashenko, who was unlawfully declared the President of Belarus by the Central Election Commission, accused Ukraine of attempting to launch a missile attack on Belarusian military facilities.

The State Border Service does not record signs of the formation of strike groups of troops for an offensive from the territory of Belarus, Transnistria, or the Russian Federation.

Belarus is rotating the military in Brest region.