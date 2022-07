There are seven battalions of the Belarusian army on the border with Ukraine, but a direct military offensive from Belarus is unlikely.

This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There are seven battalions of the Belarusian Armed Forces on the border with Ukraine. The threat of the invasion of the Belarusian army on the territory of Ukraine, from a military point of view, remains. However, a direct military offensive from Belarus is unlikely," it says with reference to the words of the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitskyi.

In an interview with the Ukrainian military TV, Skibitskyi said that at the moment there is no direct threat from Belarus, because "a group of troops has not been created, a system for managing this group has not been deployed."

According to him, these elements indicate direct preparation for hostilities.

However, the presence of seven battalions of the Armed Forces of Belarus near the border prompts the Ukrainian command to attract additional deterrent forces and strengthen intelligence.

"It diverts resources and funds away from our eastern front. In addition, the constant movement of troops is aimed at keeping us on our toes. Separate elements, tactical episodes of possible offensive actions are being worked out from the territory of Belarus," the intelligence representative noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Belarus is working on the formation of rifle battalions of territorial troops during the military training camp.

Belarus also intensified the use of electronic warfare systems in the areas bordering Volyn region.

Former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, General Serhii Kryvonos believes that there is a great threat of reusing the territory of Belarus to attack Ukraine. This can be both an attack by the troops of the Russian Federation and the inclusion of the Belarusian Armed Forces.

Besides, Belarus sent about 20 wagons of ammunition to the Russian Federation.