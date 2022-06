Belarus is exploring the possibility of holding a covert mobilization.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In the Volyn and Polissia directions, units of the Armed Forces of the republic of belarus continue to be in the border areas of the Brest and Gomel regions. According to available information, the military commissariats of the specified regions are studying the possibilities of covert mobilization of the population,” the General Staff said.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the Sivershchyna direction is unchanged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Belarus is working on the formation of rifle battalions of territorial troops during the military training camp.

Former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, General Serhii Kryvonos believes that there is a great threat of reusing the territory of Belarus to attack Ukraine. This can be both an attack by the troops of the Russian Federation and the inclusion of the Armed Forces of Belarus.

