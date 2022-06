Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo to the G20 summit, where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is invited. The Russian Interfax news agency reported this on Monday, June 27, with reference to the statement of the assistant to the Russian president Yuri Ushakov.

Ushakov said that the President of the Russian Federation received an invitation and officially confirmed his participation in the G20 summit on November 15-16, which will be held in Bali.

"They are so far inviting in person. There is still a lot of time. I hope that the pandemic will allow this event to be held in person," Ushakov replied.

The presidential aide also said that Widodo personally invited Putin to the summit "taking into account the fact that the Indonesians were being pressured and are being pressured by the relevant Western countries."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to visit Tajikistan, which will be his first visit after unleashing a full-scale war against Ukraine.

On June 20, the media reported that Putin was going to visit Belarus.

On June 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he did not have much desire to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but he was ready for this format.