Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO), said that the Russian President must immediately withdraw his troops from Ukraine and end the war. This was reported by the Polish edition of RP on Thursday, June 30.

Stoltenberg said that NATO will continue to support Ukraine to preserve its independence and sovereignty. The NATO Secretary General pointed to the absolute cruelty and unacceptability of Russia's war against Ukraine.

"President Putin must withdraw his troops and immediately end this war by ending the attacks on a democratic, sovereign nation that are causing so much suffering in Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

He also said that Russia's military aggression has consequences for the whole world.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 28, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, said that NATO would strengthen support for Ukraine now and in the long term.

On June 25, Stoltenberg said that Russia's war against Ukraine would end at the negotiating table.

On June 23, Stoltenberg said that NATO countries would continue to supply Ukraine with weapons for as long as it takes to counter Russian aggression.