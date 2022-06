Ukraine and Indonesia have agreed on a visa-free travel regime for citizens for a short stay.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Dmytro Kuleba and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi signed an intergovernmental Agreement on the abolition of visa requirements for short stays.

The agreement will allow visa-free travel:

- for up to 30 days during each visit of Ukrainian citizens to Indonesia;

- for up to 30 days within 60 days for Indonesian citizens arriving in Ukraine.

Citizens of Ukraine have been using the opportunity of visa-free entry to Indonesia since 2016, according to the unilateral decision of the Indonesian side.

According to the new agreement, Ukraine and Indonesia will establish a mutual visa-free travel regime for all categories of citizens on a permanent basis.

The agreement will enter into force after the completion of domestic procedures by the parties.

The current regime for the entry of citizens of Ukraine into Indonesia provides for visa-free entry for up to 30 days on the basis of a passport of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad, valid for at least 6 months from the date of entry into Indonesia, if the purpose of the trip is transit travel, tourism, family visits/friends, business trip, participation in cultural/scientific exchange (visa requirements were canceled by Indonesia for citizens of Ukraine unilaterally in 2016).

The current entry regime for Indonesian citizens to Ukraine is visa-based and provides for obtaining an e-Visa. The bearers of diplomatic and service passports of Ukraine and Indonesia can enter and stay in the territory of the state of the other party without visas for up to 30 days during each visit in accordance with the intergovernmental agreement between Ukraine and Indonesia dated August 05, 2016.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Indonesian President Joko Widodo paid a visit to Ukraine on Wednesday, June 29.