President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Indonesian President Joko Widodo have discussed the upcoming G20 summit in November in Bali and unlocking grain exports from Ukraine. Zelenskyy and Widodo reported this in a joint media statement following their meeting in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy said that he considers today's negotiations a step in strengthening the global anti-war coalition of states that can return and guarantee stability to the world.

"First of all, we must do everything possible to lift the Russian blockade of Ukrainian seaports and resume agricultural exports from our state in full," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that Russia is blackmailing the world with hunger by blocking food supplies from Ukraine, which played a stabilizing role for the world market, tens of millions of tons of grain from Ukraine should go to consumers, in particular, the people of Indonesia.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine appreciates the support of Indonesia.

He thanked the President of Indonesia for the invitation to participate in the G20 summit, noting that he accepts the invitation, but added that his participation will depend on the security situation in Ukraine and the composition of the summit participants.

Zelenskyy also announced an agreement to introduce a visa-free regime between Ukraine and Indonesia.

In turn, Widodo noted that his visit to Kyiv is a manifestation of Indonesia's concern about the situation in Ukraine. He noted the importance of all countries respecting the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Although it seems to us that it is very difficult to achieve certain goals, for example, a peaceful resolution of the conflict, but we must not forget that this is our goal and I have a message to President Zelenskyy and will have a meeting with President Putin very soon. I will also express to him our wish for peace," said the President of Indonesia.

He announced Indonesia's intention to provide Ukraine with medical assistance and take part in the restoration of hospitals in Kyiv region.

Widodo said that he told Zelenskyy that Ukraine means a lot in global food security, so everything possible should be done to ensure unhindered exports of grain from Ukraine, so that there are security guarantees for all interested parties to ensure exports through Ukrainian seaports.

Widodo also said Indonesia supports UN efforts on the issue.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived on Wednesday morning on an official visit to Kyiv. Before meeting with Zelenskyy, he visited Irpin (Kyiv region), as well as the Center for Endocrine Surgery, Endocrine Organ and Tissue Transplantation in Kyiv.

The opinions of the G20 summit participants were divided on the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the meeting. Nevertheless, Widodo, who this year acts as the "host" of the summit, said that Putin accepted an invitation to participate in the G20 meeting.

On April 27, Zelenskyy also received an invitation from Widodo to participate in the G20 summit in November.

Experts believe that in this way the Indonesian president wants to try to arrange a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.