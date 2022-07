SBI Finds Russian Passport At Kharkiv Regional Council Deputy Head Maliovannyi And Asking To Remove Him

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has found the passport of a Russian citizen at the deputy head of the Kharkiv Regional Council, Bohdan Maliovannyi, and is asking to remove him.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a source in law enforcement agencies.

He did not provide other details.

At the same time, according to the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, the issue of suspension of the deputy chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Council has been initiated.

At the same time, the name of the official is not called.

“Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, the State Bureau of Investigation has been systematically working out information to identify citizens, including law enforcement officers and government officials who may be accomplices of the aggressor country. Thus, the deputy chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Council came to the attention of the Bureau's employees. According to operational information, he has a passport of a Russian citizen, which he received in 2014 in Sevastopol, a driver's license and a tax number, which is needed, in particular, to pay taxes in Russia," the State Bureau of Investigation reports.

The Bureau appealed to the Kharkiv Regional Council with the aim of suspension of the official, since an official of this rank has access to information related to the defense of Kharkiv region and other, including secret information.

The Kharkiv Regional Council plans to consider the issue of suspension the official from office in the near future.

