Poroshenko Was Not Summoned For Interrogation During War

The State Bureau of Investigation did not summon former President Petro Poroshenko for interrogation during the war and did not conduct any investigative actions.

Poroshenko's lawyer Ihor Holovan announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“No investigative actions were carried out. They all (the State Bureau of Investigation) left for Lviv? Who will conduct them (investigative actions)?” the lawyer said.

Holovan noted that Poroshenko is in Ukraine.

He added that the ex-president and his defense did not receive any summons for interrogation from the State Bureau of Investigation.

He also said that the testimony of the Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk against Poroshenko is a PR campaign of the SSU.

Holovan declined to comment on whether Poroshenko had returned his foreign passports.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, MP Medvedchuk testified against Poroshenko.

Medvedchuk names Hrytsak, Paseniuk, Kononenko, Hontareva and Demchyshyn as accomplices of Poroshenko's crimes.

Medvedchuk told how Poroshenko organized a scheme for buying coal from ORDLO for cash. He said he helped Poroshenko buy the Samara-Western Direction pipeline from a Russian company for USD 23 million.

Poroshenko cannot travel abroad, despite the expiration of restrictions on his case.