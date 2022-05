The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine condemns Russia's decision to simplify the granting of Russian citizenship to residents of the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine. The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We join the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in condemning passportization in the temporarily occupied territories - the imposition of passports of the Russian Federation on citizens of Ukraine is a proven control tactic from the Russian manuals and a gross violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the Embassy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on a simplified procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship by residents of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine. The document amends the decree of April 2019, according to which persons permanently residing in the territory of the self-proclaimed "Luhansk People's Republic" and "Donetsk People's Republic" are given the right to apply for Russian citizenship in a simplified manner.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that illegal passportization in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as in Crimea and the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, is a gross violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the norms and principles of international humanitarian law.

The head of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine, Matti Maasikas, said that no one will ever recognize Russian-issued passports in the occupied territories.