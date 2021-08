The Kharkiv Regional Council has elected Tetiana Yehorova-Lutsenko, deputy head of the Servant of the People faction, as its chairperson.

This is indicated in a statement of the council's press service on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Members of the Kharkiv Regional Council supported the candidacy of Tetiana Yehorova-Lutsenko for the post of the chairperson of the Kharkiv Regional Council. In favor - 76 members," it was said.

According to another report, earlier Artur Tovmasian (Servant of the People) resigned as the chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Council.

Members of the Kharkiv Regional Council made a decision "On the dismissal of the chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Council of the VIII convocation Tovmasian in connection with the early termination of powers."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 5, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose for Tovmasian, who is suspected of receiving a bribe of UAH 1 million, a measure of restraint in the form of a bail of UAH 3 million.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources