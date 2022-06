AFU Suppress Assault By Russian Military On Village Of Udy In Kharkiv Region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine suppressed the assault by the Russian military on the village of Udy in Kharkiv region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Our soldiers resolutely suppressed the actions of the enemy assault group in the area of ​​the settlement of Udy. The enemy retreated. It carried out an airstrike from Ka-52 helicopters in the area of ​​the settlement of Yavirske," the authority said.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting an offensive in the direction of the settlements of Dovhenke and Dolyna.

The enemy fired at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Nova Dmytrivka, Khrestyshche, Dibrovne and Bohorodychne, and is trying to conduct assault operations in the direction of Dovhenke - Mazanovka, the battle continues.

The enemy also launched an airstrike near Dibrovne.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on holding occupied lines and regrouping troops.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders have stepped up the activities of sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Kharkiv region.

The Russian occupation troops in Kharkiv region began to mine the territory of the Chuhuiv district with anti-tank mines. Mining is carried out remotely.

The Russian military in Kharkiv region built a new crossing over the Oskol River.