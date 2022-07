Russian Troops In Donbas Advancing In Several Directions At Once, Assault Near Sloviansk Repulsed - AFU

The Russian occupation forces are making attempts to advance in several directions at once in Luhansk and Donetsk regions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to repel the offensive of the invaders.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In Donetsk region, the main efforts of the enemy are concentrated on taking control of the Bakhmut - Lysychansk road and attempts to seize the settlement of Bilohorivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled Ukrainian troops with mortars, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Kodema, Pokrovske, Zaitseve, Zalizne and Novoselivka settlements.

With the support of artillery and operational-tactical aviation, the occupiers carried out assaults in the areas of Spirne and Vershyna settlements, the fighting continues.

It is also reported that the invaders tried to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Sloviansk direction in the area of Krasnopillia. There, the enemy failed and was forced to withdraw.

It is noted that during the day, Russian troops fired at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and areas of settlements of Donetsk and Luhansk regions from mortars, barrel and rocket artillery.

