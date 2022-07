Russian army has conducted a missile attack on an educational institution in Kharkiv at night. Also, the enemy used MLRS to attack the area.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov on Telegram.

According to him, over the past day, the enemy from artillery and MLRS fired at the settlements of Kharkiv, Chuhuyiv, Bohodukhiv, and Izium districts.

"Private houses were damaged, there were fires in open areas, which were eliminated by our rescuers. Yesterday, as a result of shelling in Kutuzovka, Kharkiv region, an 81-year-old woman was wounded," Synehubov said.

At the same time, he noted that according to the General Staff, fierce battles are being waged on the line of contact - in Kharkiv direction, the occupiers are focused on containing our military.

Also in the area of ​​Izium, the invaders fired at our positions and tried to attack in the direction of the village of Dolyna.

"Our defenders successfully repelled assault attempts and forced the invaders to retreat with losses," the head of the region added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on July 3, due to morning rocket attacks on Kharkiv, a civilian was injured, a house and a school were damaged.