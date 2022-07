President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine no longer to make decisions that may cause misunderstanding and questions in society. This is stated in the appeal on the Facebook page of the head of state on Tuesday, July 5.

"Today, a lot of disputes have arisen in society over the decision of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to obtain certain permits for conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists. I see that there are different assessments of such a decision, there is misunderstanding and outrage. I instructed the Minister of Defense, the Chief of the General Staff and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to report to me tomorrow all the details regarding the decision to approve the Permit Procedure. I ask the General Staff not to make such decisions without me," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 5, the representative of the Main Personnel Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Oleksandr Khlys, said that in order to travel outside regions, persons liable for military service must receive permission from territorial recruitment and social support centers

On July 5, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi published the procedure for granting permission to citizens of Ukraine who are on military registration with the territorial recruitment and social support centers to leave their place of residence (place of stay) from the moment mobilization was announced and in wartime.

Also, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that men liable for military service can move around Ukraine without obtaining appropriate permits, but must contact the relevant authorities when changing their place of residence.

At the same time, territorial recruitment and social support centers do not know about permits for men of military age to move within the country during the war and at the moment they do not issue such permits.