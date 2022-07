Allies’ Assistance Not Enough For Parity With Russia In Weapons. Danilov Warns Ukrainians About Difficult War

At the moment, Ukraine does not have enough assistance from the allies that it receives for parity with Russia in heavy weapons. The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov announced this on Twitter.

So, Danilov noted that a difficult war awaits Ukrainians. He also stressed that the assistance received by the country from the allies is still not enough.

"Unfortunately, the assistance is still not enough for us to have parity with the enemy in heavy weaponry. We are grateful to all our partners and hope that parity will be achieved. A very difficult war awaits us, and no one will defend our country except us," Danilov wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, France will transfer six more Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.

Ukraine will receive heavy weapons from Italy similar to those provided by Germany and the Netherlands. The exact list of techniques is kept secret.

Earlier, German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen previously reported that in addition to Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns along with American MLRS and HIMARS will arrive in Ukraine within 3-6 weeks.