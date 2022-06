U.S. To Allocate USD 1 Billion To Ukraine For Artillery And Ammunition Procurement

The United States will allocate USD 1 billion in aid to Ukraine for additional artillery and coastal defense weapons, as well as ammunition for artillery and modern missile systems in defense against Russian aggression, said U.S. President Joe Biden. This is stated in the message of the White House on Wednesday, June 15.

Biden said the U.S. will continue to support Ukraine in the fight against Russia for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"I informed President Zelenskyy that the United States is providing another USD 1 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, including additional artillery and coastal defense weapons, as well as ammunition for the artillery and advanced rocket systems that the Ukrainians need to support their defensive operations in the Donbas,” the U.S. President said.

Also, the U.S. will provide additional humanitarian assistance in the amount of USD 225 million for safe drinking water, critical medical supplies and health care, food, shelter and cash for families to purchase essential items.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of June 15, the U.S. has transferred 108 howitzers, 26,500 Javelin systems, 1,400 Stinger systems to Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

On June 14, the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense, Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks said the U.S. would continue to help Ukraine with weapons in order to preserve it as a sovereign state.

On May 9, U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022.