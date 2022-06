Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov has criticized the statements of Ukrainian officials about the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at the front. He stated this in an interview with the Liga.net publication.

"I want to appeal again to the figures who tell that we have 200, 300 or more people at the front every day (killed). Some even claimed 1,000... They do not have the possibility to get such information," Danilov said.

To the clarifying question of whether such statements can be explained by an attempt to put pressure on Western partners, Danilov replied that it concerns the lives of people and "this cannot be juggled."

'I don't know what it is. But you need to be responsible for your words. And when it comes to the killed, this cannot be done in any case. You can't juggle it. These are not skittles and not a circus. These are people's lives. If you are partners, you sit down and talk," Danilov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the chairman of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada and the head of the negotiating delegation with Russia, David Arakhamia, said that from 200 to 500 servicemen are killed daily in battles against Russia.

Zelenskyy believes that Russia in June can overcome the line of 40,000 of its killed military.

Earlier it was reported that from February 24 to June 18, the total losses of personnel of Russian troops in Ukraine approximately amounted to 33,350 people (+200 per day).