NASAMS, Counter-Artillery Radars, Missiles And 150,000 Artillery Ammunition Rounds. New U.S. Military Package

The United States Department of Defense has announced the allocation of USD 820 million in additional assistance to Ukraine, under which the Ukrainian military will receive National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), counter-artillery radars and artillery ammunition.

This is stated in a message on the Department of Defense website.

This includes an authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to USD 50 million, as well as USD 770 million in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds.

Within its framework, Ukraine will receive from the United States additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

The second part of U.S. aid includes USD 770 million provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

With these funds, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive:

- Two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS);

Up to 150,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition; and

- Four additional counter-artillery radars.

NASAMS is a mobile Norwegian air defense system designed to combat maneuvering aerodynamic targets at low and medium altitudes.

The complex was developed by the Norwegian company Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace in conjunction with the American company Raytheon.

Tests of the NASAMS complex have shown that it can be used to destroy cruise missiles.

We will remind, on Thursday, June 30, U.S. President Joe Biden at a press conference at the NATO summit said that Ukraine will receive an additional batch of military assistance worth more than USD 800 million.

On the same day, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced GBP 1 billion for military assistance to Ukraine.

In addition, the day before, on June 29, the NATO leadership decided to provide Ukraine with an enhanced package of military support.