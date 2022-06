Odesa region is completely liberated from Russian invaders.

Speaker of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Odesa region is completely liberated from the invaders. The village of Bile, Izmail district, Odesa region. It is also Zmiinyi Island. Thanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine!" he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine drove the occupiers out of Zmiinyi Island.

At the same time, the fled of the invaders from the Ukrainian island was called by the Russian Defense Ministry "a step of good will."