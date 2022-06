NATO At Summit In Madrid Will Strengthen Support For Ukraine Now And For Longer Term - Stoltenberg

Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg has said that NATO will strengthen support for Ukraine now and for the longer term.

He wrote about this in his Twitter microblog, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, Stoltenberg, on the opening day of the alliance summit in Madrid, held a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which the Secretary General stressed that at the NATO summit, the allies intend to strengthen support for Ukraine now and for the longer term.

“Spoke with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Russia's war of aggression. At our NATO Summit we will step up support for our close partner Ukraine, now & for the longer term. NATO Allies stand with you,” he wrote

During the telephone conversation, Zelenskyy, in turn, stressed the importance of providing powerful missile defense for Ukraine to prevent Russian missile attacks.

“Had a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Coordinated positions on the eve of the NATO Summit in Madrid. Stressed the importance of a powerful missile defense system for Ukraine to prevent Russian terrorist attacks,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Stoltenberg said that NATO intends to identify Russia as a direct threat in its new strategic concept at the Alliance Summit in Madrid.