The Ukrainian side can stop hostilities before the end of the day if the country's armed forces lay down their arms and Kyiv fulfills all the demands of Moscow, said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov. This was reported by the Interfax agency on Tuesday, June 28.

Peskov said that the Kremlin does not set a deadline for the so-called "special operation" in Ukraine, but that Kyiv could end hostilities in a short time by ordering the Ukrainian military to lay down their arms.

"The Ukrainian side can stop everything before the end of the current day. We need an order for nationalist units, an order for the Ukrainian military to lay down their arms. And we need to fulfill the conditions of the Russian Federation. Under these conditions, everything can end before the end of the day," the spokesman stressed.

Peskov said that Russia is guided by the president's statements that "the special military operation is going according to plan and achieving its goals."

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that no leader in the world can force Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war, this can only be achieved through the joint efforts of countries.

On June 14, Zelenskyy said that he had no great desire to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but he was ready for such a format.

On June 6, Zelenskyy said that Western politicians are beginning to push Ukraine to conclude peace with Russia on favorable terms for the aggressor.