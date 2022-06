U.S. President Joe Biden announced a new USD 800 million aid package for Ukraine that includes Western air defense systems and more HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems.

He announced this at a press conference within the framework of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit on Thursday, June 30, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In the coming days, we plan to announce even more assistance, for USD 800 million, including new modern Western air defense systems for Ukraine, more artillery and ammunition, anti-battery radars, additional ammunition for the HIMARS missile systems that we are already providing to Ukraine,” Biden said.

The American leader stressed that Ukraine will also receive more HIMARS installations from other countries.

According to him, the United States has already provided USD 7 billion in aid to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukraine received a grant from the United States in the amount of USD 1.3 billion.

Back in May, the U.S. Congress approved the allocation of USD 40 billion in aid to Ukraine.

In addition, Biden signed a law on lend-lease for Ukraine, which will allow the American leader to provide unprecedented military and economic assistance to Ukraine.