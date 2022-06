Ukrainian defenders freed the village of Potemkyne in Kherson region from Russian invaders.

This was reported on the Facebook page of the Armed Forces.

"The village of Potemkyne of Kherson region under control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Military of the 60 separate infantry brigade held a successful offensive, during which they repelled several counterattacks of the enemy, destroyed the infantry fighting vehicles and tanks of the enemy, and also "caught" one "Tiger". The local population of Potemkyne sighed with relief, and the Ukrainian military are satisfied with the result. With confidence in the eyes and with restrained smiles on the lips, our guys promise to keep the pace,” the statement said.

We will remind, earlier Arestovych said that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to free the village of Kyselivka, which is only 15 kilometers from the temporarily occupied Kherson.

In addition, the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine discarded Russians from the first line of defense near Kherson, forcing them to move to the neighboring milestone to regional center.

Meanwhile, three Russian mobile operators come to the occupied Kherson region.