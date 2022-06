Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian units in the recaptured settlements of Kherson region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the enemy attack.

The South Operational Command has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, it is reported that the occupiers with the help of helicopter raids tried to dislodge units from settlements.

"Enemy Mi-8s tried to knock out our units from the settlements of Kherson region with paired helicopter raids, which had just been recaptured. There was no success. A group helicopter raid on the north of the Kherson region was repelled by a man-portable anti-aircraft missile system. The enemy, evading, retreated," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the AFU stopped the offensive of the occupiers near Kharkiv and repulsed the attack on the Vuhlehirsk TPP.

In the meantime, the Russian occupation troops continue their attempts to establish control over sections of the Lysychansk - Bakhmut Highway in order to block the units of the AFU defending Lysychansk, Luhansk region, and the settlements surrounding the city.