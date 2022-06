Russian invaders in Luhansk region destroyed the Sievierodonetsk TPP. This is stated in the message of Energoatom in Telegram.

It is reported that the TPP was almost completely destroyed by the invaders.

"As a result of hostilities in Luhansk region, Sievierodonetsk TPP was almost completely destroyed," the statement said.

Sievierodonetsk TPP is an energy enterprise in the city of Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk region, one of the largest thermal power centers in Ukraine. The TPP is designed for the heat and power supply of Sievierodonetsk and the Azot plant.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in March, the inhabitants of Akhtyrka were left without heating and electricity due to the hit of the Russian bomb at the thermal power plant.

Meanwhile, the Russian invaders dismantled and stole the largest solar power station in Ukraine, which is located under Tokmak of Zaporizhzhia region.

Earlier, Russian invaders stole and destroyed equipment from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant for USD 135 million.