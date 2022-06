Ukraine will receive from Italy heavy weapons similar to those provided by Germany and the Netherlands. The exact list of equipment is kept secret.

This was stated by Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, writes Politico.

So, according to him, Italy decided to contribute to helping Ukraine. When asked if this meant that Italy would also send German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, Rutte replied that we have yet to see if it will be Panzerhaubitze, but added that we are talking about deliveries of equipment similar to that previously Germany and the Netherlands already sent to Ukraine.

A spokesman for the Italian Ministry of Defense declined to comment on the possible delivery of howitzers, saying that the list of deliveries for Ukraine is classified in his country.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, France will transfer six more Caesar self-propelled guns to Ukraine.

Earlier, German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen said that in addition to Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns along with American MLRS and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems will arrive in Ukraine within 3-6 weeks.