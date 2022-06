American HIMARS High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems are already in Ukraine.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote about this in Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“HIMARS have arrived to Ukraine. Thank you to my U.S. colleague and friend Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III for these powerful tools! Summer will be hot for russian occupiers. And the last one for some of them,” he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Reznikov said that the first German Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers arrived in Ukraine.

The U.S. Embassy previously reported that since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the United States has transferred almost USD 4.6 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, including 108 howitzers, 26,500 Javelin systems and other anti-tank systems, 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 220,000 artillery shells.