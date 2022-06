Due to the fact that the danger of missile shelling remains, Kyivans and residents of the capital are asked not to ignore air alarm signals.

This was said by the First Deputy Chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration, Mykola Povoroznik.

He noted that air alarm is announced when the air defense forces notify the movement of enemy aircraft or confirmation of launching missiles. Electrosyrene is triggered in the city. Mobile services are also working to notify the air alarm. Among them is the city’s application "Kyiv Digital".

In addition, people are asked to observe the commandant hour, which lasts from 11:00 p.m. to 05:00 a.m. Now it is forbidden:

be on the street and other public places.

move by transport without passage or on foot.

You can go out only to reach the nearest shelter. Also, at the commandant hour, it is necessary to observe the mode of lightning camouflage.

It is noted that the heads of organizations and owners of structures should provide free access of the population to shelters.

Also, the function of shelter is performed around the clock by the subway. To use the shelter after the end of the subway work, you must click on the call located at the entrance group of the doors, and wait for the guard policeman. It is necessary to use the lobbies that work in the daytime.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, a thunderstorm is approaching Kyiv, people were asked not to approach the windows and remove the cars.

Earlier, pyrotechnics found 6 shells and a grenade in the botanical garden named after Hryshko in Kyiv.