Moldovan President Maia Sandu is on a visit to Ukraine on Monday, June 27. This is stated in a message on the website of the President of Moldova, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu today, June 27, is on a working visit to Kyiv. During the day, the head of state will visit Borodianka, Bucha and Irpin, and will also meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 23, the European Council decided to grant Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidate members of the EU.

Moldova announced its intention to join the EU sanctions against Russia.

Ukraine and Moldova have decided to restore railway communication between the countries.

Moldova plans to export and import goods after the resumption of railway communication through the Ukrainian port of Izmail on the Danube. And Ukraine will be able to establish imports to Moldova and the EU.