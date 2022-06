In Kyiv, on the morning of June 27, emergency rescue work was resumed in a nine-story residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, which was destroyed as a result of yesterday's missile attacks. This was reported by the Department of Municipal Security of the Kyiv City State Administration.

It is reported that 2 units of equipment and 15 rescuers of the Kyiv Rescue Service "KARS", as well as 9 units of equipment and 86 personnel of the State Emergency Service, were involved in the work.

The Kyiv City State Administration reminded that yesterday, June 26, the enemy launched a missile attack on a 9-storey building and a kindergarten in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The 7th, 8th and 9th floors of the house were partially destroyed, the water main was damaged in the courtyard of the kindergarten.

As a result of the shelling, 1 person was killed. 6 others, including one child, were injured to varying degrees. 4 of them were hospitalized. 2 adults and a seven-year-old girl remain in the city's hospitals.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, a seven-year-old girl who was taken out from under the rubble of a house in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv underwent surgery, she is in a stable condition.

Earlier, the Kyiv City State Administration told why there were repeated explosions in Kyiv after a missile strike.