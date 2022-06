The Russian occupation troops launched a missile attack on Dnipro, the townspeople need to stay in shelters. Mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov wrote about this in his Telegram channel on Tuesday, June 28.

“Hittings. We don’t leave the shelters. We don’t post photos, videos,” Filatov said.

In social networks, residents of the city began talk about the consequences of the missile attack

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on the morning of June 28, Russian invaders attacked Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, by MLRS.

On June 27, in the afternoon, the head of the regional military administration, Dmytro Lunin, announced that the Russian occupying forces launched missile attack on Kremenchuk, Poltava region

As of June 28, the number of people killed as a result of a missile attack on a shopping and entertainment center in Kremenchuk is more than 20 people.