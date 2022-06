Family Suffered From Missile Attack On Kyiv, Man Killed. Child And Mother Rescued From Rubble

In Kyiv, it became known about the first fatality due to a missile attack on a high-rise building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. The man was pulled out of the rubble with no signs of life. This was reported by the Telegram channel of the adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Herashchenko.

He also said that a six-year-old girl was pulled out from under the rubble, she is alive.

"The body of a man with no signs of life has just been pulled out from under the rubble... Presumably, this is the father of the girl who had just been rescued," Herashchenko writes.

At the same time, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, also reports on the rescue of the child.

"A seven-year-old girl was pulled out from under the rubble of a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district. She is alive. Now her mother is being rescued," Klitschko writes.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, 4 explosions sounded in Kyiv, there are missile hitting in residential buildings. Residents are being evacuated.

Earlier, the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko reported 2 hits in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian troops shelled Kyiv on Thursday, April 28.