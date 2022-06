A seven-year-old girl, who was taken out from under the rubble of a house in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, had undergone surgery, she is in a stable condition. It is reported by Suspilne.

According to the surgeon on duty at the Okhmatdyt hospital, with whom journalists spoke, the child has several superficial wounds of the neck, parotid area, bruises on the torso, limbs, face, abrasions, brain concussion, and a cut on the mucous membrane of the lower lip.

"Two large wounds, one on the neck, one behind the ear, in the mouth... The girl was lucky that the wounds were not deep, the deep vessels of the neck were not affected," said Anatolii Tymoshenko, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon at Okhmatdyt.

Now the child's life is not in danger. She is conscious, and next to her is an adult.

The girl's mother, Russian Ekaterina Volkova, was seriously injured and lay under the rubble of concrete slabs for almost three hours. This was announced by the adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Anton Herashchenko in his Telegram.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, this morning a series of explosions sounded in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. The occupiers fired missiles at a residential building and a kindergarten. One person was killed as a result of the impact.

Meanwhile, Arestovych said that the missile attack on Kyiv may not be the last today.