Russia Is A Disease, It Needs To Be Treated. Lithuania Reacted To Shelling Of Kyiv

Russia today is a disease and should be treated accordingly. This was written by the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevicius on Twitter.

"Russian missiles hit residential areas in the center of Kyiv. "Message" and reminders for the G7 summit at Elmau Castle in Germany. Russia today is a disease and must be treated accordingly. No compromises and negotiations. Just block everything until the war machine runs out" he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, this morning a series of explosions sounded in the Shevchenkivskti district of Kyiv. The occupiers fired missiles at a residential building and a kindergarten. One person was killed as a result of the hitting.

In addition, as a result of a missile attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, a woman was injured, who turned out to be a Russian citizen. She was crushed by a concrete slab after a direct missile hit of the house. The woman was pulled out from under the rubble. Now she is in the hospital.

In the meantime, after the morning incident during the air raid, residents of Kyiv began to report the sounds of explosions. They were heard in different parts of the capital. So far, the government has not officially commented on the explosions.