Ukrainians should not be afraid of the invaders, because fear is the path to defeat.

This was stated by Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar on Facebook.

"The enemy is trying to shake our self-confidence by intimidating missile strikes. Every successful move we make will annoy the enemy and increase its aggressive attacks. But we should not have any fear. Fear is the path to defeat. Do not let fear enter your mind," Maliar wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, this morning a series of explosions sounded in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. The occupiers fired missiles at a residential building and a kindergarten. One person was killed as a result of the impact.

In addition, as a result of a missile attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, a woman was injured, who turned out to be a Russian citizen.

Also, after the morning incident during the air raid, residents of Kyiv began to report the sounds of explosions. So far, the authorities have not officially commented on this information.

Meanwhile, Arestovych said that the missile attack on Kyiv may not be the last today.