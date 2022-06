Finland May Not Join NATO Before September Due To Disagreements With Turkey

Turkey said discussions with Finland and Sweden about their NATO membership would continue. Next week's alliance summit in Madrid is not a deadline. Finland may not join NATO until September. Finnish President Sauli Niinisto stated this after a trilateral meeting with Turkey and Sweden at NATO headquarters, Reuters reports.

So, it is reported that Finland may not join NATO before September due to disagreements with Turkey.

"In fact, no significant progress has been made, but we are already pleased that negotiations have begun," Niinisto said during a press conference with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, expressing hope that the countries will eventually come to an agreement.

Asked if it was possible for Finland to join NATO before September, he said: "I would not like to give specific dates. This is possible, but it is also possible that it will not be possible to do it until September."

Negotiations will continue, Niinisto said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he would not let Finland and Sweden into NATO, because "they have terrorists in parliaments."

On May 18, Finland and Sweden officially applied for NATO membership.

In addition, the media reported that another country could block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO.