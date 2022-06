Georgia intends to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili stated this during a speech at the economic forum in Qatar, Georgia Online reports.

"Our motivation is to become a member of NATO. It depends on our strategic readiness and patience. We understand that NATO membership depends not only on our desire to join NATO, in order to provide Georgia with membership consensus must be reached between all member states of the Alliance. We are not naive, we understand that Georgia has territorial problems that we must first solve, and then join NATO. This is the opinion of our European and NATO friends," the Georgian Prime Minister said.

He stated that the government's policy is to restore territorial integrity and sovereignty through peaceful negotiations.

"We have not been in contact since we came to power. We have not had any political consultations since 2012, there are only trade and economic relations," the Prime Minister added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the president of occupied South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov said that the republic intends to take legal steps in the near future to initiate the process of joining Russia.

Earlier, units of the 4th (Tskhinvali district, South Ossetia) and 7th (Abkhazia) military bases, which are part of the Southern Military District, were transferred from the occupied territories of Georgia to the territory of Ukraine to increase the number of Russian troops.