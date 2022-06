Russia Asks Turkey To Stop Military Operation In Northern Syria Over 'Threat Of Escalation'

Russian president's special envoy to Syria Alexander Lavrentiev has said that Moscow has repeatedly appealed to the Turkish authorities with a request to refrain from conducting a military operation in the north of Syria. The Russian leadership believes that this could lead to a new armed confrontation in the region.

Lavrentiev's words are quoted by the Russian propaganda agency TASS.

According to him, Turkey allegedly has not yet made a final decision on a military operation in Syria, so Russia continues to appeal to the Turkish authorities in the hope of stopping them.

"We have frankly told our Turkish friends that this could lead to further escalation of the situation, including armed confrontation. This could stimulate the separatist sentiment of the so-called autonomous administration of the northeast of Syria," he said.

Lavrentiev added that neither Russia, nor Turkey, nor Iraq and Iran are interested in the development of such a scenario.

Recall, on June 1, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the Turkish military operation in the north of Syria, the purpose of which is to create a 30-kilometer zone safe from terrorists.

This is not the first such operation that Turkey is conducting in Syria.

Earlier, we wrote that on March 1, 2020, the Turkish military began to carry out Operation Spring Shield, which took place on the territory of the Syrian province of Idlib.

It ended a few days later, when the presidents of Turkey and Russia agreed on a truce and ceasefire.