Erdogan Says He Would Not Let Finland And Sweden Into NATO Because "They Have Terrorists In Parliaments"

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that his country will not allow Sweden and Finland to join NATO "while terrorists are present in their parliaments."

He stated this at a joint press conference with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, European Pravda reports.

"As you all know, Sweden is now a country where the terrorist organization PKK/YPG/PYD is spreading. Even in their parliaments there are terrorists," Erdogan said.

"As long as these terrorists remain in parliaments and as long as terrorist organizations continue their demonstrations with images of terrorist leaders on the streets of Stockholm, and as long as they do so under the protection of Swedish police, and as long as Swedish state television continues to broadcast interviews with terrorist leaders, we cannot tell them: "Go, please join NATO," the Turkish President added.

The same applies to Finland, Erdogan said, noting that this country is also "engaged in many similar activities, unfortunately."

Recall, on May 18, Finland and Sweden officially applied for NATO membership.

Besides, the media wrote that another country could block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO.