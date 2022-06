In Kyiv region, 1,332 bodies of Ukrainians killed by Russians have already been discovered.

This was announced by the head of the police of Kyiv region Andrii Nebitov in his Telegram.

"Unfortunately, we still find the bodies of the killed people, our Ukrainians, today it is already 1,332 bodies and most of them were killed with small arms, or automatic, or sniper, or even the last burial - 7 people were executed. The victims were shot both knees and head. I emphasize that these are civilians," he said.

He also said that it is extremely important that the leadership of the European Union and other civilized countries come to Ukraine and see with their own eyes the consequences of Russian aggression. Law enforcement agencies of Ukraine are now working with specialists from the International Criminal Court and other foreign experts.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, another mass grave with the bodies of 7 executed civilians was found near Bucha.

Earlier, in Kharkiv region, the police found the burial place of the military of the Russian Federation. Among them is a lieutenant colonel.