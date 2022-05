President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in the village of Desna, Chernihiv region, 87 people were killed as a result of an airstrike by Russian troops.

He said this during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"You know, today we, for example, finished work on Desna, unfortunately, today there are 87 victims, 87 corpses, killed lives under the rubble. And you know what life is. Life is the future. Without these people there will already be no future of Ukraine," he said.

The head of state spoke online to the forum participants, after which he was asked several questions.

In the course of answering a question about how he sees the future of Ukraine, Zelenskyy told information about Desna.

At the same time, answering the very question about the future of the country, the President stressed that Ukraine would be "a victorious state, united by people and power."

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on the morning of Tuesday, May 17, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the village of Desna in Chernihiv region, there are killed and wounded.