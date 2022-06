Residents of Kyiv and the region heard explosions on the morning of June 19, which turned out to be volleys of Ukrainian air defense, which shot down an enemy target in the Vyshhorod district.

This is reported on the official Telegram channel of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

"Attention! Explosions were heard in the Vyshhorod district this morning. Air defense worked out on an enemy air object," the message says.

It is reported that after the shooting down of the enemy missile, there was no smoke or fire. There are no casualties.

Now units of the National Police and other services are working at the scene. The information is being specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of May it became known that Kyiv was building a fortification in case of a new assault on the capital by Russian troops and the first line of defense of Kyiv was equipped at a great distance from the city in order to exclude the use of primarily enemy artillery units.

Besides, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are developing a special air defense system that would destroy enemy missiles in flight, and their fragments would not fall on the city.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs believes that at the moment there is no threat of another offensive of Russian troops to Kyiv, but the situation may change at any time.