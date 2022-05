In Mariupol, along Kuindzhy Street, on the territory of the former Zhovten plant, during the removal of debris, about 70 bodies of the dead were found. This was announced by the adviser to the mayor of the city Petro Andriushchenko in Telegram.

Andriushchenko said that the identification of the bodies of the dead was not carried out.

"The reason is the same - people were locked in the debris of the building after the shelling. The bodies of the dead were packed in plastic bags and taken to a mass grave in the village of Staryi Krym for burial. Identification was not carried out, but locals say that there was nothing to identify, given the condition of the bodies. How many of these burial grounds left by Russian bombs in Mariupol will still be found. One? Dozens? Hundreds?" Andriushchenko wrote.

