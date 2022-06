Macron Said That Ukraine Will Have To Negotiate With Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the President of Ukraine will have to negotiate with the Russian Federation after the end of hostilities. This was reported by Reuters on Wednesday, June 15.

Macron said Europe needs to send stronger and clearer political signals in support of Ukraine and its people as they continue to fight Russian aggression. At the same time, the French president explained that Russia would remain on the continent, which was caused by purely geographical considerations.

"We will do everything to stop Russia's war forces, to help the Ukrainians and their army and continue to negotiate," Macron said.

The French President pointed out that negotiations with Russia will have to be conducted by both representatives of Ukraine and European leaders about security guarantees.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 4, French President Emmanuel Macron said that it was extremely important that "Russia should not be humiliated" for the possibility of a further diplomatic solution to the conflict after the cessation of hostilities.

On May 13, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that French President Emmanuel Macron offered to cede part of the territory of Ukraine so that Vladimir Putin would end the war and save face.

Also on May 13, Zelenskyy said that the country would not make concessions and would not seek a way out for Russia, as Macron had suggested.