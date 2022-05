Macron And Scholz Discuss With Putin Prospects For Ending Russia's War Against Ukraine And Unblocking Of Ports

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin the prospects for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, the release of Azovstal defenders and the unblocking of Ukrainian ports.

This is stated in messages on the websites of the Elysee Palace and the German government about their telephone conversation, which took place on the initiative of Macron and Scholz on Saturday morning, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, according to the report of the Elysee Palace, Macron and Scholz told Putin that the end of the war should be agreed between Moscow and Kyiv with respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. They called on Putin to cease fire and go to direct negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as soon as possible.

They also demanded the release of about 2,500 defenders evacuated from the Azovstal metallurgical plant and held in Russian captivity.

Macron and Scholz also insisted on the urgency of lifting the blockade of Odesa to allow the export of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea and avoid a global food crisis.

"They took note of the promise of the President of Russia to provide ships with access to the port for grain exports without military escalation by Russia, if it is previously cleared of mines. In this regard, they called for an early continuation of the work carried out jointly with the United Nations," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

According to the German government, the conversation lasted 80 minutes and was devoted to efforts to end the war, withdraw Russian troops from Ukrainian territory and find a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Scholz and Macron called on Putin to ensure the improvement of the humanitarian situation of the civilian population and positively noted Putin's commitment to treating captured combatants in accordance with international humanitarian law, in particular the Geneva Conventions, and ensuring access for the International Committee of the Red Cross.

According to the German government, Putin assured the interlocutors that he intends to allow the export of grain from Ukraine by sea.

"Putin promised that the opening of the mine belt, laid down to protect Ukrainian ports in order to allow the export of grain by sea, will not be used by Russia for offensive actions," the statement said.

The interlocutors agreed with the central role of the UN in reaching and implementing an agreement on this issue.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 22 million tons of grain have been blocked in Ukraine at the moment, and according to United Nations estimates, this year hunger in the world will affect an additional 40-50 million people.

The UN Secretary General said that the war in Ukraine threatens a global famine.

Ukraine considers it unacceptable to lift the sanctions against Russia in exchange for unblocking Ukrainian exports to prevent a global food crisis.